XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.64 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion and approximately $664.84 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,380,689 coins and its circulating supply is 53,387,299,665 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
