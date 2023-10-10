XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.64 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion and approximately $664.84 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,380,689 coins and its circulating supply is 53,387,299,665 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

