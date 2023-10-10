Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,179,774 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,176. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 141.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,698,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 269,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

