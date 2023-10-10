Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $184,880.64 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $184,880.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,038.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 65,478 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $516,621.42.
  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 948,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

