Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $184,880.64 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $184,880.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,038.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 65,478 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $516,621.42.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 948,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUO

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.