Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $391,218.08 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of ZUO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 948,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ZUO
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
