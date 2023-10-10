Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $391,218.08 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 948,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.