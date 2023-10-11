133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. 133654 (SVY.TO) shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 8,144 shares changing hands.
133654 (SVY.TO) Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
