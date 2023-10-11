1,376 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,843,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

UFPI stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.19. 64,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

