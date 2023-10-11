155,463 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,000.

AAAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 1,368,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

