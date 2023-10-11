20,000 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000. Linde makes up about 1.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.22 and a 52 week high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

