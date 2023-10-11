5,748 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $637.21. 286,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

