Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
Aareal Bank stock remained flat at $31.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Aareal Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aareal Bank
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.