Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 107,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 228,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

