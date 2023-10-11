Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 2.5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 123,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 460,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Abingdon Health Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.10 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.96.

About Abingdon Health

(Get Free Report)

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.