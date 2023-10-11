Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 2.5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 123,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 460,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).
Abingdon Health Trading Up 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.10 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.96.
About Abingdon Health
Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abingdon Health
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.