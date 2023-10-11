Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.50. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 49,057 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 467,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 108,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

