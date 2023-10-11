Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.50. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 49,057 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
