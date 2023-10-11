abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.86

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $7.42. abrdn shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 820 shares traded.

abrdn Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

