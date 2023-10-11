Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $6.31. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 23,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

