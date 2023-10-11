ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ACSAY remained flat at $7.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

