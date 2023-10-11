Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,682 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $116,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.57 on Wednesday, hitting $549.29. 1,833,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,981. The company has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.33 and its 200 day moving average is $464.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

