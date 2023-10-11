Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,981. The stock has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

