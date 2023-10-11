Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.90. 24,594,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,700,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

