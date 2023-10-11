Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in September

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Advantest Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,103. Advantest has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Advantest
