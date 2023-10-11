Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in September

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,103. Advantest has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

