AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading 0.2% Higher

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 1,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 51.73% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

