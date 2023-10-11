Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 444.5% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 2,072,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Adyen has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,300.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

