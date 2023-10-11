Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.09. Aemetis shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 700,001 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The stock has a market cap of $175.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $92,891.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

