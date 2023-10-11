Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.24. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares changing hands.

Aerogrow International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

