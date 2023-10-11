agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,049 shares during the quarter. agilon health accounts for about 2.2% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in agilon health by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in agilon health by 22,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

agilon health Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AGL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 544,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 0.96.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.