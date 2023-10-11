AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Oct 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a oct 23 dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,422,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,616. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

