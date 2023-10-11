Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 824,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,485. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AEM. CSFB boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

