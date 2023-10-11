Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Shares of Air New Zealand stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

