Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of Air New Zealand stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
