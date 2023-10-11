Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.48. 424,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

