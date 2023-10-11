AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.16 and traded as low as C$3.99. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 16,726 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$153.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.3221884 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -17.39%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

