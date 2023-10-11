Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in September

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.
