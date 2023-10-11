Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.65

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 3744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.22. The stock has a market cap of C$563.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. Algoma Central had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of C$202.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.2695253 earnings per share for the current year.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
