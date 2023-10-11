Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.65

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 3744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.22. The stock has a market cap of C$563.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. Algoma Central had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of C$202.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.2695253 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

