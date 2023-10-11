Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.94

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and traded as high as $53.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,833 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANCTF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.