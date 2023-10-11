Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 1,559,433 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.