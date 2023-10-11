Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

ERH stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

