Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the September 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AWEVF

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWEVF remained flat at $1.44 on Wednesday. 9,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Alphawave IP Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.23.

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.