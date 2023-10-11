AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.55

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.55 and traded as high as C$26.09. AltaGas shares last traded at C$26.06, with a volume of 420,243 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.15.

AltaGas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.0798085 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total value of C$136,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

