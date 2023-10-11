Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.60

Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.24 ($0.68), with a volume of 91012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.10 ($0.69).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.45. The firm has a market cap of £44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Alternative Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Featured Stories

