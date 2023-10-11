Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.01

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.01 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 93.01 ($1.14), with a volume of 3652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.14).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.72. The company has a market cap of £140.04 million, a P/E ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Amati AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,794.87%.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

