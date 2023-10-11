Amazon Com Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,768,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,502,000. Twilio comprises about 3.6% of Amazon Com Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amazon Com Inc. owned about 0.96% of Twilio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 398.3% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $84,442,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $113,271,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. 691,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,900. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

