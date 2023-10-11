American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.24. American Battery Technology shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 218,099 shares changing hands.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

