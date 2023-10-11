American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $108.19 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

