American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.61. Approximately 36,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 114,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

