Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 438,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,359,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

