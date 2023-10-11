Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 438,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $92.21.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,359,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
