Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.84

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.84 and last traded at C$39.04, with a volume of 9776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.63.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7602288 earnings per share for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
