Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

