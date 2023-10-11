Apogee Therapeutics’ (APGE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.46% from the stock’s current price.

APGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

APGE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 118,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($1.29). As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

