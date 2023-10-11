Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $140.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

