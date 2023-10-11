Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $964.76

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.76 ($11.81) and traded as low as GBX 925 ($11.32). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.63), with a volume of 339 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.76 million, a P/E ratio of 420.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 976.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 964.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,009.13%.



Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

