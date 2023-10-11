Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Argentex Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Argentex Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.98 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 142 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,247.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.91.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

