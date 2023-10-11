Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Argentex Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Argentex Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.98 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 142 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,247.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.91.
About Argentex Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argentex Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.